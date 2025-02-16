Principal Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,628 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

