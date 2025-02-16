Principal Securities Inc. Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $175.71 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

