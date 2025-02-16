Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.39% of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000.

PQDI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

The Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (PQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively selects dividend-paying securities that have favorable federal tax treatment, including preferred and capital securities, from global issuers.

