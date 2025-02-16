Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 30,500 Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.53% of Principal Value ETF worth $43,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
PY stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $52.63.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Value ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.