Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 52,888 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after buying an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD opened at $18.79 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

