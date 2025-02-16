Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 641 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.56 and a 200 day moving average of $496.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $607.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

