Principal Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

