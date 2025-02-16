Principal Securities Inc. Sells 6,454 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

