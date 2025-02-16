Principal Securities Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $876,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.