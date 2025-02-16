Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,614 shares during the period. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Principal Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $87,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,617,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

PSC opened at $53.66 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $789.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

