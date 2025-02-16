Promising Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies with a history of solid performance, stability, and a strong reputation in the market. These stocks are typically considered to be safer investments and are often associated with large-cap companies that have a history of consistent earnings and dividend payments. Investors often turn to blue chip stocks for long-term growth and income potential.

These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ:FBGRX traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.22.

