Promising Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – February 16th

Merck & Co., Inc., Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Coca-Cola, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are stocks issued by companies that pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis. Investors often seek out dividend stocks for their potential for providing a steady source of income through these regular dividend payments. These stocks are considered stable and can be a good choice for those looking for consistent returns and passive income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. 15,726,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,670,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088,945. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,769,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,374,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,066,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $64.95.

