Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Palo Alto Networks, and Applied Materials are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the production of goods through industrial processes. These companies typically operate in sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, and consumer goods, and their stock prices are influenced by factors such as demand for products, production efficiency, and raw material costs. Investors in manufacturing stocks seek to benefit from the profitability and growth of these companies within the manufacturing sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,189,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $122.91 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.86. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $15.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.20. 12,444,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.50. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $158.96 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

