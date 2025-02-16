Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – February 13th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or utilization of quantum computers or related technologies. These stocks may be impacted by advancements and innovations in the field of quantum computing, as well as market demand for quantum computing solutions and services. Investors may choose to invest in quantum computing stocks to potentially benefit from the growth and potential disruptive impact of this emerging technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 47,135,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,832,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,073,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,456,670. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 52,756,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,919,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,671,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,691,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.75. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

