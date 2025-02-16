Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 244,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 18.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

