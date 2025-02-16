Puff Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for 4.5% of Puff Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after buying an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 696,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.



The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

