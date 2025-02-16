Puff Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,723 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Puff Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.73 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

