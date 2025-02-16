Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.