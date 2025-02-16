PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 385,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after buying an additional 91,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,121,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.93. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.02.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

