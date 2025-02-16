QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.7% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $172.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.90 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

