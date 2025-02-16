Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period.

Get AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF alerts:

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Profile

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.