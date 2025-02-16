Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 22,816 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

