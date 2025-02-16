Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Trading Up 40.2% – Time to Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 40.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

