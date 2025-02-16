Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 209,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $423.21 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.28. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
