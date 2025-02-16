RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11. 48,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 143,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

