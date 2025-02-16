Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

Reddit stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Reddit will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $1,985,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,032,538.09. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,491,655.80. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,357 shares of company stock worth $39,357,388.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Bwcp LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $6,376,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,271,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Reddit by 122,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,878,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

