Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $25.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of RGA opened at $199.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

