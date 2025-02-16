Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MARK opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
Remark Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.