Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

