Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $178.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 25,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,732,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after buying an additional 158,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

