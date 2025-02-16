Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.88. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14,529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SBA Communications by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 135.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 241,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

