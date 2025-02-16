Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,185 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,707,000 after buying an additional 1,082,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 331,880 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after buying an additional 307,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

