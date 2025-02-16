Retail Stocks To Follow Now – February 14th

Tesla, Apple, Alibaba Group, Microsoft, Amazon.com, DraftKings, and Dell Technologies are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail sector, which involves selling goods and services directly to consumers. Investors in retail stocks profit from the company’s financial performance and growth in consumer spending. The value of retail stocks can be influenced by various factors such as consumer trends, economic conditions, and competition within the retail industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $352.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,384,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,920,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,360,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,540,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. 41,728,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,929,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $408.15. 12,624,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,952,367. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.04.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,852,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,466,098. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.98. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $51.40. 33,578,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904,399. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. 11,229,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,910. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

