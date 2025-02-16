Reviewing BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) and Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Quantum Solar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine 19.83% 31.02% 4.92% Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $653.34 million 4.91 $58.17 million $1.45 35.43 Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BlackLine and Quantum Solar Power"s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlackLine and Quantum Solar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 2 4 6 0 2.33 Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

BlackLine currently has a consensus price target of $66.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.26%. Given BlackLine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Quantum Solar Power.

Summary

BlackLine beats Quantum Solar Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

