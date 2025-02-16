Reviewing Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and Charlie’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.25 million 0.76 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -16.98% N/A -21.52% Charlie’s -24.96% N/A -61.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Pervasip and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Pervasip on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

