Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.02 ($0.14). Approximately 153,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,444,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.24 million, a P/E ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31.

Get Revolution Beauty Group alerts:

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (3.40) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. Revolution Beauty Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Beauty Group plc will post 0.8501545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.