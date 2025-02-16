Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RZLT

Rezolute Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rezolute will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,140. The trade was a 6.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.