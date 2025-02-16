Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 871 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $142,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $2,620,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $454.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.24. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

