Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $84,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $619,600,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after buying an additional 346,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $637.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $239.66 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.35 and its 200 day moving average is $425.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
