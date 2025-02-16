Rhumbline Advisers Sells 196,986 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196,986 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $715,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 159,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.