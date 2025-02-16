Rhumbline Advisers Sells 61,375 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,082,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $147,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

