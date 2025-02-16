Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,456. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.