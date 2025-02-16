Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,908.39 ($61.78) and traded as high as GBX 5,166 ($65.02). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,054 ($63.61), with a volume of 2,858,615 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,203.75 ($78.08).
In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($62.78), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($407,389.96). Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
