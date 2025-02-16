Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,908.39 ($61.78) and traded as high as GBX 5,166 ($65.02). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,054 ($63.61), with a volume of 2,858,615 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,203.75 ($78.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,865.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,907.14.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($62.78), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($407,389.96). Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

