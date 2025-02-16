Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Update

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rio2 Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOFF opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

