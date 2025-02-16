Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 99 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $257.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average is $257.65.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

