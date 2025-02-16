Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $343,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HII opened at $161.50 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

