Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

ROP stock opened at $573.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.14.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

