Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGS) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 1,524,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,188,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $400.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

About Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.