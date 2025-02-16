Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $30,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LHX opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.67 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.