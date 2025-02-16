Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

