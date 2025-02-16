Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $54,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $58.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.